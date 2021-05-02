Agra, Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes started from 8 am. This election will decide the fate of many BJP veterans

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting for votes across Uttar Pradesh has begun. Polling for the first phase UP Panchayat Election 2021 took place on April 15 across 18 districts, including Agra, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, among others. As per State Election Commission, around 65 per cent of voter turn out was recorded in Agra. Fatehpur Sikri topped the 15 blocks of the district with 81.27 per cent voter turnout. Ten blocks saw more than 70 per cent turnout. The elections took place for 51 seats in District Panchayat Ward, 1257 in Area Panchayat Ward, 690 in Gram Panchayat and 9180 in Gram Panchayat Ward.

This election will decide the fate of many BJP veterans as the Zilla Panchayat post has been reserved for women, owing to this, many veteran politicians have fielded their wife and daughter-in-law to win power in Agra. The polling in Agra was conducted under the strict vigilance of police to avoid an unnecessary incident. Section 144 was imposed in the city, and the rural areas were divided into two zones with four mobile teams deputed at every police station. However, amid the strict security, polling booths of Hawali village of Fatehabad, and Chadsaura in Jagner were attacked, forcing the District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh to announce repolling in these areas.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Agra Panchayat Chunav 2021:

8:35 am: Medical Health desks have been set up at all the centres. Officials showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, cough or fever will be immediately shifted to hospital. Those entering the counting centres will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning.

