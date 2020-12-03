UP MLC Election Results 2020 LIVE: The voting percentage in teachers constituencies was relatively better than that in five graduate constituency, with the highest turnout of 73.94 per cent witnessed in Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers constituency

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the biennial elections to 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began on Thursday morning at 8 am amid tight security at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow, where the counting of votes is underway. In these 11 seats, there are five block graduate and six section teacher seats, on which BJP, SP and Congress have fielded candidates.

"Counting has started amidst proper arrangements. Candidate/election agent can be present inside but only one person at a time is allowed," Meerut DM K Balaji said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Meerut: Counting begins for 11 seats of graduate & teacher quota of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.



"Counting has started amidst proper arrangements. Candidate/election agent can be present inside but only one person at a time is allowed," says Meerut DM K Balaji

A large number of independents are also in the fray. The tenure of the members in these seats was completed in May this year, but the elections could not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. A total of 55.47 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls held on Tuesday (December 1).

The voting percentage in teachers constituencies was relatively better than that in five graduate constituency, with the highest turnout of 73.94 per cent witnessed in Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers constituency, followed by 73.48 per cent in Bareilly-Moradabad, 70.78 in Agra, and 68.83 in Varanasi Teachers' seat. At 33.93 per cent, Varanasi division graduates constituency reported the lowest voter turnout, followed by Agra at 41.56 per cent.

A total of 12,69,817 eligible voters are there for graduate constituencies at 1,808 polling booths, while 2,06,335 people were eligible to cast ballots for teachers seats in 813 polling booths. For the graduate constituencies Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad-Jhansi divisions witnessed polls, while for the teachers' constituencies polls were held in Agra-Varanasi Lucknow-Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, Gorakhpur-Faizabad divisions.

The total number of members in the UP Legislative Council is 100. These include 38 members of the Legislative Assembly constituency and 36 members of the local body constituency. The number of teacher constituency members is 08 and the number of members of the undergraduate constituency is also 08. The number rises to 100 with 10 nominated members.

Following is the division-wise voting percentage recorded in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections:

Agra Block Graduate: 41.56%

Allahabad Jhansi Block Graduate: 41.10%

Lucknow Section Graduate: 36.74 %

Meerut Block Graduate: 42.86 %

Varanasi Block Graduate: 39.33 %

Agra Block Teacher: 70.78 %

Bareilly-Moradabad Block Teacher Election: 73.48 %

Gorakhpur-Faizabad Block Teacher Election: 73.94 %

Lucknow Block Teacher Election: 58.99 %

Meerut Block Teacher Election: 62.60 %

Varanasi Block Teacher Election: 68.83%

