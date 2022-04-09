Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Voting for 27 seats coming under local authorities' constituencies in the biennial polls for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council commenced on Saturday. According to the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, there are 95 candidates in the fray. Polling is underway at 739 centres, and as many as 1,20,657 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

These seats are spread over 58 districts in the state. Voting began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will take place on April 12. Nine MLCs from eight local authorities' constituencies have been elected unopposed. Two MLCs were elected unopposed from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities' constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one MLC each was elected unopposed.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have one member each in the House. The Teachers' group has 2 MLCs, while the independent group ('Nirdal Samooh') and Independents have 1 MLC each.

Here are the Updates from UP MLC Elections 2022:

- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in the MLC elections

- After almost 4 decades, a ruling party will attain a majority in the Legislative Council ...Anti-land-mafia task force is taking back encroached land from mafias, we won't raze shanties of poor on encroached land until we rehabilitate them: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

- We'll have the majority in the legislative council...The man (accused in Gorakhpur temple attack case)attacked a policeman, there were devotees too, he would've injured them as well...Mamata Banerjee must stop vote bank politics, it's plunging country towards riots: Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan

- Voting is underway for the following local authorities' constituencies -- Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

- The constituencies where MLCs were elected unopposed are Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri.

- The voters in this biennial election are village pradhans, members and chairman of block development councils, members and chairman of zila panchayat, and corporators in urban areas. MLAs and MPs are also voters in this poll.

- The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in the legislative council polls, making it a straight fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition in the state Assembly.

- Of the 36 BJP candidates, five are former Samajwadi Party leaders, who joined the saffron camp on the eve of the February-March state polls.

- The Samajwadi Party has declared its candidates for 34 seats, leaving the Meerut-Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr seats for its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

- In the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have won 12 and six seats respectively.

- The Samajwadi Party has won 111 seats, while its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal has won eight. The SBSP, another ally of the Samajwadi Party, has won six seats. The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one seat.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan