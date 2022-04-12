Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes in the biennial elections for 27 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Election Commission of India, an average polling percentage of 98.11 was recorded in the state on Saturday, with Rae Bareli registering the highest voter turnout at 99.35 per cent and Gorakhpur the lowest at 96.50 per cent.

For the ruling BJP, which came back to power with a two-thirds majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, it will be an opportunity to make itself the single-largest party in the House, and thereby enjoy a majority in both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature. There were 95 candidates in the fray and polling was held at 739 centres. As many as 1,20,657 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in these polls.

- Independent candidate Annapurna Singh wins in Varanasi: Counting of votes in all phases of Varanasi MLC elections is over. In the last phase, former MLC and wife of MLC Brijesh Singh, Annapurna Singh won by getting 4,234 votes.

- BJP candidate from Jaunpur Brijesh Singh Prinshu wins: BJP candidate Brijesh Singh Prinshu won the Jaunpur seat by 2,357 votes. However, the final announcement has not been made by the District Election Officer yet. BJP candidate Brijesh Singh Prinshu got 3129 votes, SP candidate Dr Manoj Yadav got 772 and independent candidate Bhanu Prasad got 11 votes out of total 3961 votes polled during this period.

- BJP candidate Vishal Singh Chanchal wins in Ghazipur: BJP's MLC candidate Vishal Singh Chanchal has won the Ghazipur MLC election. Chanchal got 2,386 votes while SP candidate Madan Yadav got a total of 631 votes.

- Independent Vikrant Singh Rishu won in Azamgarh: The election result of the Member of Legislative Council (MLC Election- 2022) from Azamgarh-Mau Local Authority Constituency was declared on Tuesday at 11 am. Rebel BJP candidate, who contested as an independent, Vikrant Singh Rishu, son of MLC Yashwant Singh, won by getting 4,076 votes. While BJP's Arunkant Yadav got 1262 votes and SP's Rakesh Kumar Yadav got 356 votes.

- SP lost in Purvanchal: This time Samajwadi Party could not get a single seat of MLC in Purvanchal. Seats in Mirzapur, Jaunpur and Ghazipur went to BJP, while Azamgarh and Varanasi have been won by independent candidates.

- The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the initial rounds of counting of votes for 27 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. BJP candidates are leading in almost all seats except Azamgarh where Vikrant Singh Rishu, son of expelled BJP MLC Yashwant Singh, led in counting votes.

- In the first round of counting, BJP's Pawan Singh Chouhan from Sitapur, Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, KP Srivastava from Prayagraj, Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi from Farrukhabad, Haripratap Singh from Pratapgarh, Vandana Verma from Saharanpur and Avinash Singh from Fatehpur are ahead.

- From Azamgarh, Independent Vikrant Singh Rishu is ahead in the counting.

- Annapurna Singh, an independent from Varanasi, has made an edge over other candidates.

- Counting of valid and invalid ballot papers is being done in all 27 districts. After this process, the counting of votes will be done properly. The counting of votes in the Ayodhya Collectorate started at 12 tables under tight security.

- Nine MLCs have been elected unopposed from the constituencies of eight local authorities namely Badaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. In which two MLCs have been elected unopposed from the constituency of Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri Local Authority, while one MLC each from the rest of the constituencies.

- With the MLC election results out, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to get a majority in the council. At present, the BJP has 33 members and the Samajwadi Party 17 members in the 100-seat Legislative Council. BSP and Congress did not participate in this election.

- The local authorities' constituencies for which voting was held are Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

- These seats are spread over 58 districts in the state. Nine MLCs from eight local authorities' constituencies -- Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri -- have been elected unopposed.

Two MLCs were elected unopposed from the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities' constituency, while one MLC each was elected unopposed from the remaining constituencies. In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party (SP) 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four.

- The Congress, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party have one member each in the House. The Teachers' group has two MLCs, while the Independent group (Nirdal Samooh) and Independents have one MLC each. Currently, 38 seats are vacant.

- The voters in this biennial election are village pradhans, members and chairmen of block development councils and zila panchayats, and corporators in urban areas. MLAs and MPs also vote.

- The Congress and the BSP did not field any candidate in the Legislative Council elections, making it a direct fight between the BJP and the SP, the principal opposition in the state assembly. Of the 36 BJP candidates, five are former SP leaders, who joined the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls.

