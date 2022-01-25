New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Union Minister RPN Singh who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting Congress on Tuesday said that he will work as a 'karyakarta' towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams for India. Speaking after his induction into the BJP, Singh said, "I spent 32 years in one political party (Congress). But that party has not remained the same as it was before. Now I will work as a 'Karyakarta' towards fulfilling PM Modi's dreams for India."

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, the former Union Minister said that the party does not have the same ideology anymore. "I had clearly said in my press conference that the party (Congress) is no more the one where I had worked, it is not the same ideology anymore. I would not like to add anything further to it," he told ANI after joining BJP today.

Responding to the speculations of his wife Sonia Singh and him contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "I am the only one in politics. I will definitely do what the party asks me to." In a major setback to Congress just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Congress' Jharkhand in-charge and ex-MP from Kushinagar constituency took to Twitter to inform about his joining the BJP.

Cowards can't fight our battles, says Congress:

Congress on Tuesday unleashed a veiled attack on RPN Singh over his resignation by saying that the battle Congress is fighting only can be fought with bravery, coward people can't fight it.

"The battle Congres is putting up all across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh is a battle against government resources, its agencies. It's a battle of ideology, truth and to fight a battle as strong pitched as this one you have to fight it with courage and a lot of dedication", said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

"I don't think this fight is meant for cowards. As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, to fight this battle you need to be on your toe, you need to have courage, you cannot be a coward and fight this battle," she added.

Who is RPN Singh:

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna was a former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014). The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014. However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh Pandey.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



