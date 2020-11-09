New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for seven assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh bypolls which concluded on November 3, will begin tomorrow i.e. on November 10. The by-poll result would be a litmus test for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for their handling of the health and unemployment challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The seven seats which will go to bypolls include Ghatampur, Malhani, Bangarmau, Deoria Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr and Tundla. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won six out of these seven seats in 2017 polls but they fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLAs. The most keenly watched among these will be the result of Unnao's Bangarmau seat, which fell vacant after the conviction of sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the rape of a woman from his village.

A voter turnout of more than 53 percent was recorded in the state bypolls for which 88 candidates are in the fray. BJP currently holds the maximum number of seats (306) in the 403-member house. BJP's ally Apna Dal has won nine seats in 2017 polls. The NDA also has the support of three independent MLAs. The largest Opposition party is Samajwadi Party, with 48 seats. The BSP has 18 MLAs, Congress seven, and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, four.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha