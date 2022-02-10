Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: As the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to participate in the exercise enthusiastically. Remember that "pahle matdan, phir jalpan" (First vote, then have breakfast), he tweeted. He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the voters of the state to vote for BJP else the state will become Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal. Tweeting a video of himself just ahead of the start of voting, Yogi Adityanath also said that "vote for BJP would be a guarantee of fear-free life".

Yogi Adityanath, who is seeking a second term in Uttar Pradesh said, "I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal. Your vote is a blessing on my efforts of five years. Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life," Yogi Adityanath said in the video.

Meanwhile, Adityanath's main rival Akhilesh Yadav didn't share a long message but wrote a short tweet highlighting the slogan of the new Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet ahead of the start of the voting for the first phase of UP Elections, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "New UP's new slogan, Let development be the only ideology".

न्यू यूपी का नया नारा :



विकास ही विचारधारा बने! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2022

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted a 'shloka' from the Bhagavad Gita which says 'do work, whatever the results are' as she appealed voters to come out and vote in the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. She tweeted, "Brothers and sisters of western UP use the power of vote to build better future, colleagues of UP Congress best wishes you should be feeling proud that after 30 years Congress is fighting on all the seats with full strength."

पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश के मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों, वोट की ताकत का इस्तेमाल अपने मुद्दों और प्रदेश के बेहतर भविष्य के निर्माण के लिए करिए।



यू पी कांग्रेस के मेरे सभी साथियों, कार्यकर्ताओं और प्रत्याशियों को शुभकामनाएँ- आपको गर्व होना चाहिए कि 30 साल बाद...1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 10, 2022

She invoked Bhagavad Gita which says, "Do your work without fear of the results - You only have a right to do your duty (karma) and not to the results of your karma (actions) Do not become a person who constantly meditates upon the results of one's karma. Do not get attached to inactivity. (Karmanye Vadhikaraste, Ma phaleshou kada chana...)".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made an appeal to the voters. He tweeted in Hindi, saying, "Come out and vote, get country freedom from all fear".

देश को हर डर से आज़ाद करो-

बाहर आओ, वोट करो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2022

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspiration. "I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same," he said.

आज उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रथम चरण का मतदान है। मैं इस चरण के सभी भाइयों-बहनों से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश में विकास के साथ-साथ आपको सुरक्षा, सम्मान व सुशासन देने वाली सरकार को चुनने के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।



आपका एक वोट उत्तर प्रदेश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य का आधार है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 10, 2022

The voting is underway in the western UP where BJP has high stakes. Voting began in the 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will exercise their right.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan