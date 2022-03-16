New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the resounding victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, preparations have started for the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Yogi Adityanath and his new cabinet, dubbed as 'Yogi 2.0'. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, March 21 has been proposed as the date for Yogi's oath-taking ceremony at the Ekana Stadium, which will likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and some prominent leaders from across the country.

After the thumping victory of the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister at the Ramabai Ambedkar Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on March 19. BJP's thumping win in 2017 Assembly Polls came after almost 15 years.

At the state level, the party has done a lot of work outlining the cabinet formation as per the ethnic-regional equations. Now the final decision will be taken after consultation with the central leadership. For this, CM Yogi Adityanath, State in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, State President Swatantradev Singh, State General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma met BJP top leadership today.

CM Yogi Adityanath will also invite other senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony. It is almost certain that PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and several other Union ministers will attend the ceremony. There is also a possibility that if PM Modi could not get time to attend the ceremony on March 21, then the date can be changed.

MLC candidates to be announced by this week's end:

BJP is parallelizing the preparations for the election of the Legislative Council (local body). The process of nomination for this election, which is going to be held on 36 seats, started on Tuesday. The last date for nomination in the first phase is March 19. The BJP has shortlisted the names of four to five contenders from all the districts after brainstorming in the meeting of the State Core Committee.

It is almost certain that nine members of the Legislative Council, who have left from other parties, will also be given tickets from the ruling party in this election. There are eight leaders who switched from SP and one MLC from BSP. The names of other candidates have been shortlisted keeping in view the regional-caste equations. After getting the approval of the central leadership on these, the candidates will be announced by this week's end.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan