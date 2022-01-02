Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday confirmed that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state but kept mum about the seat, saying the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership will decide about the seat from which he will fight.

"I will fight the election from wherever the party says," said Adityanath on Saturday while interacting with media in the capital city of Lucknow.

Adityanath, who played a crucial role in the BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh in the 2017 assembly elections, is currently a member of the state Legislative Council. However, several reports have claimed that the top BJP leader is keen on contesting the elections this time.

Though it is not confirmed from which seat Adityanath will contest, reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister might fight the polls from Ayodhya, Mathura or his home district Gorakhpur.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Ved Prakash Gupta, who is the current MLA from Ayodhya, in July had hinted that Adityanath might contest the polls from the Temple Town. Gupta had also said that he is ready to vacate his seat for Adityanath if he wants to contest the polls from Ayodhya.

"It will be a matter of pride and luck for all us people of Ayodhya if the chief minister fights the election from here. The party will decide who has to contest from where. Ayodhya is one of the chief minister's priorities," he had said then.

Adityanath is a five-time member of Parliament from Gorakhpur which might suggest that he might contest the polls from his home town. However, some might argue that contesting from Ayodhya will be more favourable as the dream locals there is underway with the beginning of the construction of the Ram Temple.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to take place in February or March this year. Thanks to the 'Modi wave', the saffron party had swept the 2017 polls and returned to power in Uttar Pradesh after over 18 years with a thumping majority of 312 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma