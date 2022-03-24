Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A fortnight after BJP's thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of him taking oath as the chief minister of the state for a second consecutive term on Friday. Adityanath was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in UP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing BJP MLAs in Lucknow, an emotional Yogi Adityanath said, "For the first time, a Chief Minister completed his five-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi."

"There were several development projects successfully carried out in Uttar Pradesh in last 5 years with the support of PM Modi. For the first time, people realised that homes for poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot free," Adityanath said.

The chief minister who is also a five-time MP from Gorakhpur highlighted that the people of Uttar Pradesh were firm in the belief that "Modi hai toh mumkin hai." "We have to work together again for the betterment of the state. Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in the country, there is a lot of work I have to do in the coming years," Adityanath said.

On the occasion, Amit Shah hailed Yogi Adityanath, saying no party returned to power in UP in 37 years. UP went through political instability as parties practised casteism, dynasty politics, he added.

"In the past 37 years, no party got full majority again in Uttar Pradesh. It is historic that the BJP is the only party, which got over two-third seats for the second consecutive time," Shah said referring to the just-concluded Assembly polls. "No Chief Minister could get people's support and become CM again. But the people of the state elected Yogi again for the second time," he added.

Adityanath will take oath as UP chief minister at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tomorrow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP senior leadership is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, which is also a record.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan