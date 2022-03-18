Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: With adequate participation of women and youth in the Yogi 2.0 cabinet, the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath government is scheduled to take place on March 25 at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium, senior administrative sources told Dainik Jagran.

PM Modi, HM Shah likely attendees

It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and prominent leaders from across the country will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

These dignitaries may also be invited

Apart from this, it is expected that Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, besides SP Patron Mulayam, are among the veteran leaders of Uttar Pradesh. Singh Yadav, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will also be invited to attend the function.

According to the information accessed by Dainik Jagran, about 45 thousand people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. A list of two hundred VVIP guests has been prepared in this.

The BJP won a historic second term in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, a first for any party in last 37 years. The saffron party won 255 seats whereas its allies won 18 more in the 403-seats big state legislature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict and had hinted on March 10 that the results of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and four other states are an indication to what may be coming towards India's political landscape by 2024 General elections.

