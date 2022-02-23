Gorakhpur | Jagran News Desk: Nation's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News initiative 'Sach ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' is once again reaching Gorakhpur on Friday. Earlier, a similar event had been organized for the voters in UP's Gorakhpur.

'Vishvas News' makes a strong appeal to the voters of UP's Gorakhpur of casting their vote while staying away from rumours and taking necessary health-related precautions.

Assembly elections 2022 are being held in 5 states of India, including Uttar Pradesh.

Under the new initiative, 'Vishvas News' through an online workshop is training the voters of UP to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumors spreading in the elections.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with a fact-checker, you will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education.

The special online event of Vishvas News will be attended by Mohd. S. Daulat Khan, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur; Dr. Shiv Shankar Shahi, President, IMA Gorakhpur; Dr. Jamal Khan, Director, Institute of Cellular Therapies; and Permanent Lok Adalat Judge and Patron of Heritage Foundation Dr. Anita Agarwal.

Moreover, fact-checkers of Vishvas News will conduct the webinar. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

