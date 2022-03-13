New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in what is reported to be his first visit to the national capital after BJP won a historic second term in the state assembly of Uttar Pradesh. The re-election of Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh is first of its kind in last 37 years.

PM Modi took to Twitter, following his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. "Congratulated him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development," PM Modi wrote.

Discussion on the names of probable faces in the new state Cabinet reportedly topped the agenda during the deliberations of Adityanath with the top leaders of the BJP.

Yogi is also likely to meet BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after his meeting with PM Modi.

Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Shah and Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and BJP General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh in the National Capital.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here and handed over his resignation to her, paving the way for the formation of the new government.



The governor accepted Adityanath's resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Before going to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the state assembly elections, an official spokesperson said.

The BJP won a second term in power in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday defeating Samajwadi Party in a decisive mandate. Yogi Adityanath had then asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh had buried the politics of religion and caste.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Adityanath's feat and hinted that the victory in Uttar Pradesh will pave the wave for the BJP's win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



With inputs from agencies

Posted By: Mukul Sharma