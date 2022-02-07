Bijnor | Jagran Politics Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a fierce attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and asked where were the "2 Ladko Ki Jodi" during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar.

Adityanath, who was addressing a rally in Bijnor along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also attacked the previous SP regime for the Kosi Kalan riots, disturbances in Agra and Bulandshahr, and the massacre in Jawahar Bagh.

Continuing his attack at the SP chief, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said under the Akhilesh government from 2012-17, money meant for widow pension or the differently-abled was distributed among office-bearers.

"I appeal to everyone that if 100 per cent of the people here are fully vaccinated, it's time to give a tight slap with your votes to those who spread rumours against the vaccine and called it a 'Modi'-'BJP' vaccine," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Remember during the Muzaffarnagar riots, this pair of boys disappeared, one was operating the riots in Lucknow and the other was witnessing it from Delhi. Where are they now? Today, they know BJP can cool down their heat," he added.

Lauding his government, Adityanath said his government provided an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to widows and the differently-abled. He also introduced Rajesh Chaudhary, a BJP candidate from the Mant assembly constituency.

Adityanath also took this opportunity to attack Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and accused it of looting the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Did anyone get electricity five years ago? SP-BSP members were used to living in darkness; there's a phrase 'chandni raat choro (thieves) ko achhi lagti hai', they looted in these hours. Today, every house is illuminated, free of cost," he said.

The seven-phased assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The fate of the candidates will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma