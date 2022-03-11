New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: The decline of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its head Mayawati in the state of Uttar Pradesh has reached its final stage in the assembly elections 2022- from where it appears to have no return. The sectarian party has lost miserably in this year's elections while losing support from its own voters. However, this was expected to come as BSP has been consistently putting up a poor show since 2012. The party could manage to win only one seat in the 403-member legislative Assembly which is worse than it's performance in the 2014 parliamentary elections and also since its formation in 1989.

Not only this, but BSP's vote share has also dropped immensely to 12.8 per cent. Interestingly, the Dalits and Jatavs voters (a Dalit sub-caste that Mayawati belongs to) alone account for 21 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively in UP. This means the casts and sub-casts that BSP represents have also deserted the party.

Talking about the defeat in the elections, Mayawati in a press conference blamed it on media and the Samajwadi Party.

"We have gathered feedback from the entire state. The casteist media, nasty scheming, constant negative campaigning to mislead Muslims and anti-BJP Hindus have been successful to a large extent. They created a perception that the BSP is a B-team of the BJP and is not fighting against it as vigorously as SP is. The truth is entirely the opposite," she said.

"The media's constant misrepresentation of us, and BJP's aggressive anti-Muslim election campaign made the Muslim community vote for SP. Hindus who oppose BJP also didn't come to BSP because of this," she added.

Further, Mayawati asked party workers not to loose hope and said that it would crave its way out of the difficult times. She also said that the party should not get discouraged by fall "Instead, we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power," she said.

It would be interesting to see whether BSP will be able to resurrect itself in the next elections against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) which has made a sweeping victory in 4 states out of the 5 which went to polls this year. BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh retaining power for the 2nd consecutive term.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha