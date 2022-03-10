Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Bharatiya Janata Party's historic win in the state assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the saffron party faced numerous challenges during his tenure in the last five years.

Addressing the party workers in Lucknow, the senior BJP leader said the people of Uttar Pradesh have "buried politics of caste and religion" by ensuring victory of the saffron party.

"Amid fervour, we have to stay focused... When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us... By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," said Adityanath, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Everyone had their eyes on Uttar Pradesh, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority... Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," Adityanath added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma