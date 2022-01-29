Muzaffarnagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday made a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and alleged that the then Uttar Pradesh government had "made victims accused".

Continuing his attack, Shah said that the pain of the 2013 riots is still fresh as he warned the people of Muzaffarnagar to vote cautiously and not to allow "rioters" to return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah also attacked Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said that those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste exercised their dominance here.

"Under the rule of SP and BSP, Uttar Pradesh was taken over by the mafia. Those who did politics on the basis of religion and caste were dominated here. After the formation of Yogi Adityanath ji's government here in 2017, all the goons went out of the border of Uttar Pradesh," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is Muzaffarnagar that has laid the foundation of BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017 and 2019. It is from here that a wave rises which goes up to Kashi and clears the dust of our adversaries," he said.

"When I became BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, there were riots here in the very beginning. At that time, the accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused. I have not forgotten the pain of those riots," he added.

Shah is in Muzaffarnagar to hold a door-to-door campaign. This is his second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday.

Shah's public engagements are significant as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10.

The second phase of UP elections will be on February 14th, the third phase on February 20th, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma