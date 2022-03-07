Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The exit poll results for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 - which have been dubbed as a semi-final ahead of the 2022 Lok Sabha polls - will be declared on Monday after 6.30 pm once the polling for the seventh and last phase concludes. The counting of votes, meanwhile, will be held on March 10, along with those of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the 2017 polls in Uttar Pradesh, winning more than 300 seats. However, the 2022 polls would be a litmus test for it and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was severely criticised over his handling of the second COVID-19 wave. BJP, this time, is expected to face a stiff challenge from Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party (SP), which is trying to return to power in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma