Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulling up its socks for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may contest the polls from the Ayodhya constituency.

Ved Prakash Gupta, who is the current MLA from Ayodhya, has said that he is ready to vacate his seat for Adityanath if the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants to contest from the temple town. He also asserted that the saffron party will win the upcoming polls in the state.

"It will be a matter of pride and luck for all us people of Ayodhya if the chief minister fights the election from here. The party will decide who has to contest from where. Ayodhya is one of the chief minister’s priorities," Gupta said on Sunday, as reported by India Today.

Though Gupta is ready to vacate his seat, the BJP is yet to decide over Adityanath's seat for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. Adityanath is an MLC of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

The 49-year-old is also a five-time member of Parliament from Gorakhpur. He had resigned from Parliament position in 2017 after the BJP decided to make him the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh soon

According to a report by IndiaTV, the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh will take place after the MLCs elections. It will likely focus on fixing the caste equations in the state.

The report claimed that the state government has also sent names of 10 leaders, including former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, for the expansion of the state cabinet.

The Uttar Pradesh government can have 60 Council of Ministers, including the Chief Minister. Currently, there are 54 ministers in the state government.

Meanwhile, assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to take place in February or March next year. In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won over 300 seats, returning to power in Uttar Pradesh after 14 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma