New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain poll-bound state's law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 assembly constituencies which will go for polling tomorrow.
The officials also informed that thorough vigilance is being done at the state borders of both Haryana and Rajasthan where police officials are listing the car numbers. Amidst tight security, polling officers and the teams have started assembling at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required election materials since 7 am on Wednesday.
Shamli, Mathura, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will go for polling tomorrow. In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. The term of the current assemblies in Uttar Pradesh will expire on 14 March 2022.
Here are all the constituency-wise details of all 11 districts:
- Mathura
1: BALDEV (SC)
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Vinesh Kumar Sanwal
BJP: Puran Prakash
RLD: Babita Devi
BSP: Ashok Kumar
2: CHHATA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Poonam Devi
BJP: Laxmi Narayan
RLD: Tejpal Singh
BSP: Sonpal
3: GOVERDHAN
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Deepak Chaudhary
BJP: Meghshyam
RLD: Pritam Singh
BSP: Rajkumar Rawat
4: MANT
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Suman Chaudhary
BJP: Rajesh Chaudhary
SP: Dr Sanjay Lathar
BSP: Shyam Sundar Sharma
5: MATHURA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Pradeep Mathur
BJP: Shrikant Sharma
SP: Davendra Agrawal
BSP: SK Sharma
- Meerut
1: HASTINAPUR (SC)
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Archana Gautam
BJP: Dinesh Khatik
SP: Yogesh Verma
BSP: Sanjeev Kumar
2: KITHORE
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Babita Gurjar
BJP: Satyavir Tyagi
SP: Shahid Manzoor
BSP: Kushal Pal Mavi
3: MEERUT
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Ranjan Sharma
BJP: Kamal Dutt Sharma
SP: Rafiq Ansari
BSP: Dilshad
4: MEERUT CANTT.
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Avnish Kajla
BJP: Amit Agarwal
RLD: Manisha Ahlawat
BSP: Amit Sharma
5: MEERUT SOUTH
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Nafees
BJP: Somendra Singh Tomar
SP: Mohd Adil
BSP: Dilshad Ali
6: SARDHANA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Syed Rehanuddin
BJP: Sangeet Singh Som
SP: Atul Pradhan
BSP: Sanjeev Dhama
7: SIWALKHAS
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Jagdish Prasad
BJP: Maninder Pal
RLD: Ghulam Mohammada
BSP: Mukarram Ali
- Shamli
1: KAIRANA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Akhlak
BJP: Mriganka Singh
SP: Nahid Hasan
BSP: Rajendra
2: SHAMLI
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Mohd Ayub Jang
BJP: Tenjandra Singh
RLD: Persann Kumar
BSP: Bijendra
3: THANA BHAWAN
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Satya Sanyam Bhuyan
BJP: Suresh Kumar
RLD: Ashraf Ali Khan
BSP: Zahir Malik
- Bulandshahr
1: ANUPSHAHR
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Gajendra Singh
BJP: Sanjay Kumar Sharma
NCP: KK Sharma
BSP: Rameshwar
2: BULANDSHAHR
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Sushil Chaudhary
BJP: Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary
RLD: Mohammad Yunus
BSP: Mobin Kallu Qureshi
3: DEBAI
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Sunita Devi
BJP: Chandrapal Singh
SP: Harish Kumar
BSP: Karan Pal Singh
4: KHURJA (SC)
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Tukki
BJP: Minakshi Singh
SP: Banshi Singh
BSP: Vinod
5: SHIKARPUR
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Ziaurrehman
BJP: Anil Kumar
RLD: Kiranpal Singh
BSP: Mu Rafik
6: SIKANDRABAD
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Saleem Akhtar Khan
BJP: Lakshmi Raj
SP: Rahul Yadav
BSP: Manveer Singh
7: SYANA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Kumari Poonam
BJP: Devendra Singh Lodhi
RLD: Dilnawaz Khan
BSP: Sunil Kumar
- Baghpat
1: BAGHPAT
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Anil
BJP: Yogesh Dhama
RLD: Mohd Ahmed Hameed
BSP: Arun Kasana
2: BARAUT
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Rahul Kumar
BJP: Krishan Pal Malik
RLD: Jaiveer
BSP: Ankit Sharma
3: CHHAPRAULI
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Mohd Yunus
BJP: Sahendra Singh Ramala
RLD: Ajay Kumar
BSP: Sahik
- Muzaffarnagar
1: BUDHANA
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Devendra Kumar
BJP: Umesh Malik
RLD: Rajpal Singh Baliyan
BSP: Anees
2: CHARTHAWAL
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Yasmeen Rao
BJP: Sapna Kashyap
SP: Pankaj Kumar Malik
BSP: Salman Sayeed
3: KHATAULI
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Gaurav Kumar
BJP: Vikram Singh
RLD: Rajpal Singh Saini
BSP: Kartar Singh Badhana
4: MEERAPUR
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Jamil Ahmed
BJP: Prashant Chaudhary
RLD: Chandan Chauhan
BSP: Mohd Salim
5: MUZAFFAR NAGAR
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Subodh Sharma
BJP: Kapil Dev Agrawal
RLD: Saurabh
BSP: Pushpankar Deepak
6: PURQAZI (SC)
CANDIDATES:
Congress: Deepak Kumar
BJP: Pramod Utwal
RLD: Anil Kumar
BSP: Surendra Pal Singh
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan