New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain poll-bound state's law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 assembly constituencies which will go for polling tomorrow.

The officials also informed that thorough vigilance is being done at the state borders of both Haryana and Rajasthan where police officials are listing the car numbers. Amidst tight security, polling officers and the teams have started assembling at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required election materials since 7 am on Wednesday.

Shamli, Mathura, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will go for polling tomorrow. In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. The term of the current assemblies in Uttar Pradesh will expire on 14 March 2022.

Here are all the constituency-wise details of all 11 districts:

- Mathura

1: BALDEV (SC)

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Vinesh Kumar Sanwal

BJP: Puran Prakash

RLD: Babita Devi

BSP: Ashok Kumar

2: CHHATA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Poonam Devi

BJP: Laxmi Narayan

RLD: Tejpal Singh

BSP: Sonpal

3: GOVERDHAN

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Deepak Chaudhary

BJP: Meghshyam

RLD: Pritam Singh

BSP: Rajkumar Rawat

4: MANT

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Suman Chaudhary

BJP: Rajesh Chaudhary

SP: Dr Sanjay Lathar

BSP: Shyam Sundar Sharma

5: MATHURA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Pradeep Mathur

BJP: Shrikant Sharma

SP: Davendra Agrawal

BSP: SK Sharma

- Meerut

1: HASTINAPUR (SC)

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Archana Gautam

BJP: Dinesh Khatik

SP: Yogesh Verma

BSP: Sanjeev Kumar

2: KITHORE

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Babita Gurjar

BJP: Satyavir Tyagi

SP: Shahid Manzoor

BSP: Kushal Pal Mavi

3: MEERUT

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Ranjan Sharma

BJP: Kamal Dutt Sharma

SP: Rafiq Ansari

BSP: Dilshad

4: MEERUT CANTT.

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Avnish Kajla

BJP: Amit Agarwal

RLD: Manisha Ahlawat

BSP: Amit Sharma

5: MEERUT SOUTH

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Nafees

BJP: Somendra Singh Tomar

SP: Mohd Adil

BSP: Dilshad Ali

6: SARDHANA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Syed Rehanuddin

BJP: Sangeet Singh Som

SP: Atul Pradhan

BSP: Sanjeev Dhama

7: SIWALKHAS

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Jagdish Prasad

BJP: Maninder Pal

RLD: Ghulam Mohammada

BSP: Mukarram Ali

- Shamli

1: KAIRANA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Akhlak

BJP: Mriganka Singh

SP: Nahid Hasan

BSP: Rajendra

2: SHAMLI

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Mohd Ayub Jang

BJP: Tenjandra Singh

RLD: Persann Kumar

BSP: Bijendra

3: THANA BHAWAN

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Satya Sanyam Bhuyan

BJP: Suresh Kumar

RLD: Ashraf Ali Khan

BSP: Zahir Malik

- Bulandshahr

1: ANUPSHAHR

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Gajendra Singh

BJP: Sanjay Kumar Sharma

NCP: KK Sharma

BSP: Rameshwar

2: BULANDSHAHR



CANDIDATES:

Congress: Sushil Chaudhary

BJP: Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary

RLD: Mohammad Yunus

BSP: Mobin Kallu Qureshi

3: DEBAI

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Sunita Devi

BJP: Chandrapal Singh

SP: Harish Kumar

BSP: Karan Pal Singh

4: KHURJA (SC)

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Tukki

BJP: Minakshi Singh

SP: Banshi Singh

BSP: Vinod

5: SHIKARPUR

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Ziaurrehman

BJP: Anil Kumar

RLD: Kiranpal Singh

BSP: Mu Rafik

6: SIKANDRABAD

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Saleem Akhtar Khan

BJP: Lakshmi Raj

SP: Rahul Yadav

BSP: Manveer Singh

7: SYANA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Kumari Poonam

BJP: Devendra Singh Lodhi

RLD: Dilnawaz Khan

BSP: Sunil Kumar

- Baghpat

1: BAGHPAT

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Anil

BJP: Yogesh Dhama

RLD: Mohd Ahmed Hameed

BSP: Arun Kasana

2: BARAUT

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Rahul Kumar

BJP: Krishan Pal Malik

RLD: Jaiveer

BSP: Ankit Sharma

3: CHHAPRAULI

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Mohd Yunus

BJP: Sahendra Singh Ramala

RLD: Ajay Kumar

BSP: Sahik

- Muzaffarnagar

1: BUDHANA

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Devendra Kumar

BJP: Umesh Malik

RLD: Rajpal Singh Baliyan

BSP: Anees

2: CHARTHAWAL

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Yasmeen Rao

BJP: Sapna Kashyap

SP: Pankaj Kumar Malik

BSP: Salman Sayeed

3: KHATAULI

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Gaurav Kumar

BJP: Vikram Singh

RLD: Rajpal Singh Saini

BSP: Kartar Singh Badhana

4: MEERAPUR

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Jamil Ahmed

BJP: Prashant Chaudhary

RLD: Chandan Chauhan

BSP: Mohd Salim

5: MUZAFFAR NAGAR

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Subodh Sharma

BJP: Kapil Dev Agrawal

RLD: Saurabh

BSP: Pushpankar Deepak

6: PURQAZI (SC)

CANDIDATES:

Congress: Deepak Kumar

BJP: Pramod Utwal

RLD: Anil Kumar

BSP: Surendra Pal Singh

