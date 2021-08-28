Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congratulating Sigbatullah and Ambika, Akhilesh said that their decision to join the Samajwadi Party would help them overthrow the BJP from power and form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In a massive boost ahead of the next year's crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Sigbatullah Ansari, the elder brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ambika Chaudhary joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday in presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Congratulating Sigbatullah and Ambika, Akhilesh said that their decision to join the Samajwadi Party would help them overthrow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power and form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. "Your joining will send a message not only in Purvanchal but across the state that the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in 2022," news agency ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.

Chaudhary while getting emotional during his address said, "Today is like a rebirth for me, I want to say a lot but there is a lack of words. Akhilesh has compassionately asked me to include my son and colleagues in the party."

"There is a desire in my mind which I want to make my resolution and want Akhilesh to be the CM. I will do anything to fulfill my resolve. We have a target till the 2022 assembly election," further said Choudhary.

Earlier in June this year, Chaudhary tendered his resignation to the BSP soon after his son Anand Chaudhary was declared as an SP candidate for the post of chairman of district panchayat. Before joining BSP, Chaudhary was a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari were expelled from the BSP in the year 2010 and formed Quami Ekta Dal with his brothers in 2010 that merged with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2016. However, the merger was opposed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and was discontinued after Akhilesh became the national president of SP.

Mukhtar Ansari was taken back in BSP by its supremo Mayawati in 2017 stating that the allegations against him have not been proved.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma