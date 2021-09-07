Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati promised to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party is elected to power in the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday promised to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly election planned to be held next year.

"I assure Brahmin community that if we come to power in the next elections, we will ensure their security. We should join more people from Brahmin community with us for the upcoming elections to form government with majority, similar to 2007," Mayawati said.

The former chief minister said Brahmins had agreed that under the BSP's rule, people from the community were in a better condition when compared to their lives under the present BJP government as quoted by news agency ANI.

She also launched a scathing attack on the RSS chief's statement made on Monday asking why RSS and their ideological alike BJP behave like Muslims are adopted and not a part of Indian ancestry. "I want to ask him if Hindus & Muslims in India have same ancestors then why RSS & their BJP behave like Muslims are adopted," Mayawati said.

Mayawati further stated that she is determined to focus on the development of Uttar Pradesh. She took a jibe at the ruling BJP government saying that she will not build parks and 'smaraks' in the state to bring development. "Now, I will focus only on the development of Uttar Pradesh & not on building parks & 'smaraks' in the state," Mayawati said.

Talking about the Kisan Mahapanchayat called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar Mayawati expressed solidarity towards the movement and expressed anger against BJP over the farm laws. She also lauded the Hindu-Muslim solidarity shown during the Mahapanchayat.

Brahmins are estimated to be about 11 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population and have traditionally played major roles in politics and power equations in UP.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha