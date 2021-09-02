Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: The BJP, which had won more than 300 seats in the 400-member assembly in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, has repeatedly attacked Congress over 'dynastic politics'.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress, which is one of the oldest political parties in India, has always been attacked over dynastic politics, especially by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the grand old party has now devised a strategy to counter the allegation and is preparing to counter the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Congress is planning to attack the ruling BJP for its allegedly "neglecting development" in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also prepared a booklet -- "Hum Congress ke Log - Dusprachar aur Sach" -- through which it aims to counter the allegations.

Through this booklet, the Congress will make people aware of leaders like Acharya JB Kripalani, Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Purushottam Das Tandon, Uchharangrai Navalshankar Dhebar, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, S Nijalingappa, Jagjivan Ram, Shankar Dayal Sharma, PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesari who were not a part of the Nehru-Gandhi family, reported Dainik Jagran.

The BJP, which is looking to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, has repeatedly attacked Congress over dynastic politics. In August this year, the saffron party had attacked the Congress, saying it has now been reduced to a fringe element in national politics and needs the help of others to achieve its own dynastic goals.

This came after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the leaders of 19 political parties to boost opposition unity and evolve a common strategy to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress today has been reduced to a fringe element in national politics. The country had long lost its faith in the Congress. Today, it appears that the Congress has finally lost faith in itself and needs the help of other parties to achieve its own dynastic goals," said BJP leader Sambit Patra, as reported by news agency PTI.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would be held in February or March next year. In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won more than 300 seats in the 400-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, returning to power in the state after nearly 14 years.

