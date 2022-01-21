New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday surprised all the players in the political battleground of Uttar Pradesh and hinted that she could be the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress party for the next month's Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Priyanka Gandhi, while releasing the Congress party's Youth Manifesto, known as Bharti Vidhan, at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi, was asked about the speculations over the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for this election given the tough fight between Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Yogi Adityanath-led BJP.

In an apparent hint, the party general secretary said, "Do you see any other face in UP from the Congress' side? Then?", sparking speculations that she could be the CM face of the Congress. When pressed for more clarity on her remarks, she said, "Can't you see my face visible everywhere?".

#WATCH Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NOt1uZKBU6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2022

However, no confirmation or hint was given by Priyanka Gandhi about her political debut. "We have not yet decided", she said, adding, "it would be known once that is decided". It is to be noted that Priyanka Gandhi does not have to contest the Assembly Elections and could become the CM through the MLC route.

Neither Yogi Adityanath nor Akhilesh Yadav has ever contested a state assembly election and became the chief ministers of the state through the MLC route. However, the equation will change this time as both Adityanath and Yadav have announced that they will contest the upcoming polls. While Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur seat, Akhilesh Yadav has chosen Karhal seat in Mainpuri, an SP bastion for 20 years.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the general secretary in charge of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said the party would certainly look into supporting other parties if the situation were to arise after the elections. She, however, said that the Congress would have implemented its vision for youth, especially women, in Uttar Pradesh as a priority while extending any such support for government formation.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan