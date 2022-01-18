Noida | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar has been booked for violating COVID-19 protocols and conducting a door-to-door campaign in Greater Noida, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday.

Nagar, who was caught conducting a door-to-door campaign with a group of more than five people, has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

This comes a day after the police booked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

However, Baghel alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) doesn't seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent. Speaking about the incident in Noida, Baghel said that he was accompanied by 15-20 security personnel along with the UP Police.

"Why action against the BJP candidate and the minister was not taken in Amroha even though they had been engaged in door-to-door campaigning for the last five days?" questioned Baghel, as reported by news agency PTI.

"At least 30-40 journalists were also present, then why the FIR was registered only against me? What I can do when people come to meet me and how the election campaign will be conducted."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma