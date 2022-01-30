Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Congress party on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. The Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led party has given tickets to 24 women candidates in its fourth list.
In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women.
Here is the full list of candidates as per the fourth list of Congress candidates, released Sunday, January 30, 2022:
Hathras (SC) – Kuldeep Kumar Singh
Kasganj – Kuldeep Pandey
Kishni (SC) – Dr Vinay Narayan Singh
Bisalpur – Smt Shikha Pandey
Palia – Rishal Ahmad
Nighasan – Atal Shukla
Gola Gokrannath – Prahlad Patel
Sri Nagar (SC) – Smt Chandni
Dhaurahra – Smt Jitendri Devi
Lakhimpur – Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi
Kasta (SC) – Radheshyam Bhargav
Biswan – Smt Vandana Bhargav
Sevata – Dr Vijaynath Awasthi
Bilgram Mallanwan – Subhash Pal
Sandila – Md. Haneef alias Babloo Goshi
Bhagwantnagar – Jang Bahadur Singh
Malihabad (SC) – Ram Karan Pasi
Harchandpur – Surender Vikram Singh
Sareni – Smt Sudha Dwivedi
Gauriganj – Mohd. Fateh Bahadur
Sultanpur – Firoz Ahmad Khan
Kaimganj (SC) – Ms Shakuntala Devi
Amritpur – Shubham Tiwari
Bhojpur – Smt Archana Rathore
Chhibramau – Vijay Kumar Mishra
Kannauj (SC) – Smt Vineeta Devi
Etawah – Mohd Rashid
Govindnagar – Smt Karishma Thakur
Sishamau – Haji Sohail Ahmed
Ghatampur (SC) – Raj Narayan Kureel
Madhaugarh – Siddarth Devolia
Babina – Chandra Shekhar Tiwari
Jhansi Nagar – Rahul Richhariya
Lalitpur – Balwant S Lodhi
Mehroni (SC) – Brij Lal Khabri
Hamirpur – Smt Raj Kumari
Rath (SC) – Kamlesh Kumar Siwas
Baberu – Gajendra Singh Patel
Naraini (SC) – Smt Pawan Devi Kori
Banda – Lakshmi Narayan Gupta
Ayah Shah – Smt Hemlata Patel
Khaga (SC) – Om Prakash Gihar
Raniganj – Maulana Abdul Wahid
Pratappur – Sanjay Tiwari
Ayodhya – Smt Reeta Maurya
Bahraich – Jai Prakash Mishra
Kaiserganj – Smt Geeta Singh
Tarabganj – Smt Savita Pandey
Mankapur (SC) – Smt Kamla Sisodiya
Kaptanganj – Ambika Singh
Khalilabad – Smt Sabiha Khatoon
Hata – Armenier Mal
Salempur (SC) – Sir Sulari Devi
Mau – Manvendra Bahadur Singh
Rasara – Smt (Dr) Omlata
Sikanderpur – Brijesh Singh Gath
Bairia – Ms Sonam Bind
Badlapur – Smt Aarti Singh
Marihan – Smt Geeta Devi
Ghorawal – Smt Videshwari Singh Rathore
Duddhi (SC) – Smt Basanti Panika
The Congress party, earlier in January had promised to allot 40 per cent candidature to women politicians of the party. "We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said.
The voting in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and March 7 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma