Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Congress party on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. The Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led party has given tickets to 24 women candidates in its fourth list.

In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women.

Here is the full list of candidates as per the fourth list of Congress candidates, released Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Hathras (SC) – Kuldeep Kumar Singh

Kasganj – Kuldeep Pandey

Kishni (SC) – Dr Vinay Narayan Singh

Bisalpur – Smt Shikha Pandey

Palia – Rishal Ahmad

Nighasan – Atal Shukla

Gola Gokrannath – Prahlad Patel

Sri Nagar (SC) – Smt Chandni

Dhaurahra – Smt Jitendri Devi

Lakhimpur – Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi

Kasta (SC) – Radheshyam Bhargav

Biswan – Smt Vandana Bhargav

Sevata – Dr Vijaynath Awasthi

Bilgram Mallanwan – Subhash Pal

Sandila – Md. Haneef alias Babloo Goshi

Bhagwantnagar – Jang Bahadur Singh

Malihabad (SC) – Ram Karan Pasi

Harchandpur – Surender Vikram Singh

Sareni – Smt Sudha Dwivedi

Gauriganj – Mohd. Fateh Bahadur

Sultanpur – Firoz Ahmad Khan

Kaimganj (SC) – Ms Shakuntala Devi

Amritpur – Shubham Tiwari

Bhojpur – Smt Archana Rathore

Chhibramau – Vijay Kumar Mishra

Kannauj (SC) – Smt Vineeta Devi

Etawah – Mohd Rashid

Govindnagar – Smt Karishma Thakur

Sishamau – Haji Sohail Ahmed

Ghatampur (SC) – Raj Narayan Kureel

Madhaugarh – Siddarth Devolia

Babina – Chandra Shekhar Tiwari

Jhansi Nagar – Rahul Richhariya

Lalitpur – Balwant S Lodhi

Mehroni (SC) – Brij Lal Khabri

Hamirpur – Smt Raj Kumari

Rath (SC) – Kamlesh Kumar Siwas

Baberu – Gajendra Singh Patel

Naraini (SC) – Smt Pawan Devi Kori

Banda – Lakshmi Narayan Gupta

Ayah Shah – Smt Hemlata Patel

Khaga (SC) – Om Prakash Gihar

Raniganj – Maulana Abdul Wahid

Pratappur – Sanjay Tiwari

Ayodhya – Smt Reeta Maurya

Bahraich – Jai Prakash Mishra

Kaiserganj – Smt Geeta Singh

Tarabganj – Smt Savita Pandey

Mankapur (SC) – Smt Kamla Sisodiya

Kaptanganj – Ambika Singh

Khalilabad – Smt Sabiha Khatoon

Hata – Armenier Mal

Salempur (SC) – Sir Sulari Devi

Mau – Manvendra Bahadur Singh

Rasara – Smt (Dr) Omlata

Sikanderpur – Brijesh Singh Gath

Bairia – Ms Sonam Bind

Badlapur – Smt Aarti Singh

Marihan – Smt Geeta Devi

Ghorawal – Smt Videshwari Singh Rathore

Duddhi (SC) – Smt Basanti Panika

The Congress party, earlier in January had promised to allot 40 per cent candidature to women politicians of the party. "We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and March 7 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma