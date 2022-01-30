Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Congress party on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. The Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led party has given tickets to 24 women candidates in its fourth list.

In the first list of 125 candidates, 50 were women, second list had 16 women out of 41 women and in the third list of 89 candidates, 37 are women.

Here is the full list of candidates as per the fourth list of Congress candidates, released Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Hathras (SC) – Kuldeep Kumar Singh 

Kasganj – Kuldeep Pandey 

Kishni (SC) – Dr Vinay Narayan Singh 

Bisalpur – Smt Shikha Pandey 

Palia – Rishal Ahmad

Nighasan – Atal Shukla 

Gola Gokrannath – Prahlad Patel 

Sri Nagar (SC) – Smt Chandni 

Dhaurahra – Smt Jitendri Devi 

Lakhimpur – Dr Ravi Shankar Trivedi 

Kasta (SC) – Radheshyam Bhargav 

Biswan – Smt Vandana Bhargav 

Sevata – Dr Vijaynath Awasthi

Bilgram Mallanwan – Subhash Pal 

Sandila – Md. Haneef alias Babloo Goshi 

Bhagwantnagar – Jang Bahadur Singh 

Malihabad (SC) – Ram Karan Pasi 

Harchandpur – Surender Vikram Singh 

Sareni – Smt Sudha Dwivedi 

Gauriganj – Mohd. Fateh Bahadur 

Sultanpur – Firoz Ahmad Khan 

Kaimganj (SC) – Ms Shakuntala Devi 

Amritpur – Shubham Tiwari 

Bhojpur – Smt Archana Rathore 

Chhibramau – Vijay Kumar Mishra 

Kannauj (SC) – Smt Vineeta Devi 

Etawah – Mohd Rashid 

Govindnagar – Smt Karishma Thakur 

Sishamau – Haji Sohail Ahmed 

Ghatampur (SC) – Raj Narayan Kureel 

Madhaugarh – Siddarth Devolia 

Babina – Chandra Shekhar Tiwari 

Jhansi Nagar – Rahul Richhariya 

Lalitpur – Balwant S Lodhi 

Mehroni (SC) – Brij Lal Khabri 

Hamirpur – Smt Raj Kumari 

Rath (SC) – Kamlesh Kumar Siwas 

Baberu – Gajendra Singh Patel 

Naraini (SC) – Smt Pawan Devi Kori

Banda – Lakshmi Narayan Gupta 

Ayah Shah – Smt Hemlata Patel 

Khaga (SC) – Om Prakash Gihar 

Raniganj – Maulana Abdul Wahid 

Pratappur – Sanjay Tiwari 

Ayodhya – Smt Reeta Maurya 

Bahraich – Jai Prakash Mishra 

Kaiserganj – Smt Geeta Singh 

Tarabganj – Smt Savita Pandey 

Mankapur (SC) – Smt Kamla Sisodiya 

Kaptanganj – Ambika Singh 

Khalilabad – Smt Sabiha Khatoon 

Hata – Armenier Mal 

Salempur (SC) – Sir Sulari Devi 

Mau – Manvendra Bahadur Singh 

Rasara – Smt (Dr) Omlata 

Sikanderpur – Brijesh Singh Gath 

Bairia – Ms Sonam Bind 

Badlapur – Smt Aarti Singh 

Marihan – Smt Geeta Devi 

Ghorawal – Smt Videshwari Singh Rathore 

Duddhi (SC) – Smt Basanti Panika

The Congress party, earlier in January had promised to allot 40 per cent candidature to women politicians of the party. "We want women in politics to become full-fledged partners in power. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and March 7 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

