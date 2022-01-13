Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday finalised 172 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and is expected to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who are currently members of the Legislative Council.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that Adityanath will be fielded from the Temple Town of Ayodhya while Maurya will most likely contest the elections from the Sirathu constituency.

The PTI sources said that the party might also field Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh. Sharma, the sources said, may contest from one of the assembly constituencies in state capital Luknow.

They also said that the top brass of the BJP might also drop some sitting MLAs to neutralise anti-incumbency at the local level.

The first list of the 172 candidates, as per the sources, will likely be released in the next few days. In the initial phases, 58 and 55 seats will go to polls on February 10 and February 14 respectively.

On Thursday, the BJP's Central Election Committee also held a key meeting to finalise the party's candidates for the seats which will go to the polls in the initial phases in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the key meeting.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission announced last week. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma