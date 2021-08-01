Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Earlier, several reports had claimed that AIMIM might join hands with the Samajwadi Party if it decides to make a Muslim deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh. However, AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh chief Shaukat Ali had dismissed the reports last month.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday opened up about a pre-poll alliance with smaller parties for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said that "doors of his party are open to all small parties".

Speaking to news agency PTI, Akhilesh said that he would try to unite all parties to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also asked Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) "which side they are on".

"These parties should decide whether their fight is with the BJP or SP," he told PTI. "Doors of our party are open for all small parties. Many smaller parties are already with us. More will come with us".

"We will try that all parties unite to defeat the BJP," he said when asked about his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP).

However, Akhilesh refused to ally with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). "There have been no talks with them till now," he told PTI.

Notably, Assaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also a part of the alliance led by SBSP.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that AIMIM might join hands with the Samajwadi Party if it decides to make a Muslim deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh. However, AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh chief Shaukat Ali had dismissed the reports last month.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh said that his party also needs to organise caste conferences like BSP and other parties. "Our backward sammelans and other such meets are on. Before the start of the second (Covid) wave, the party had done three-day camps covering 150 assembly constituencies," he told PTI.

"The party will be taking out a yatra on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Janeshwar Mishra. From August 15, more yatras will be taken out exposing the BJP misrule," he added.

Akhilesh, who served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, also asserted that his party will win 350 seats in the upcoming polls in the state.

"The resentment is brewing among people and they are waiting for a chance to uproot the BJP in the state. The 350-figure is realistic and with development work done in our regime, people are now realising that they did a mistake in 2017 and were fooled by the BJP with lies," he told PTI.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh would be held in February or March next year. In the previous elections, the BJP had swept the polls, winning over 300 seats in the 400-member legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma