Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "stealing" votes and alleged that a truck "carrying" electronic voting machines (EVMs) was "caught" in Varanasi.

Addressing a press conference in state capital Lucknow, Akhilesh alleged that district magistrates (DMs) have been instructed by the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) to "delay counting and stretch it till midnight" at places where the saffron party is losing.

"Today, in Varanasi, where the EVMs were being taken, one truck (with the machines) was caught, while two other trucks fled. If the government is not indulging in stealing votes, then it should at least say why the administration has not made security arrangements (for the EVMs)," Akhilesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The force meant for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has not left the state yet. What are the reasons that the EVMs were being transported without any security," he asked.

"In Bareilly, three sealed boxes (with EVMs) were found in a vehicle of the municipal corporation carrying garbage (registration number UP25DT9166). Plain ballot papers and things used for sealing (EVMs) were also found. A similar incident was also reported from Sonbhadra. What justification will the government give," he further said.

However, the Election Commission ECI refuted the charges leveled by Akhilesh and clarified that the EVMs were not used in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, and were meant for training officials on counting duty.

In its statement, the top poll body said a "rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections."

"According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training. To train the officials involved in counting duty, training has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh said, as reported by PTI.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

Notably, Akhilesh's allegations come a day after the exit polls were out, which predicted a second term for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly all of the exit poll results say Adityanath will get another term with the BJP getting somewhere around 220 to 320 seats. On the other hand, Akhilesh's SP is expected to get somewhere around 70 to 150 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma