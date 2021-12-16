New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, scheduled to take place early next year, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle Shivpal Singh and announced an alliance with his party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) for the upcoming polls. The two leaders met at Shivpal Singh's residence in Lucknow to discuss the upcoming polls.

"Had a meeting with the National President PSP, Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence today and had a discussion about forming an alliance. The policy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi after the meeting.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

According to Samajwadi Party sources, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was already present at Shivpal's residence when Akhilesh arrived to meet his uncle. Following the announcement of the alliance, hundreds of supporters of both the Samajwadi Party and the Paragatisheel Samajwadi Party gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising the slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".

The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal by Akhilesh when he was Chief Minister. Akhilesh became the SP President in Jan 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had been repeatedly asking the two leaders to mend fences before the elections. Shivpal Yadav had, on several occasions, said that he was ready to even merge his party with SP provided his dignity and respect of his supporters could be ensured. Akhilesh Yadav had also maintained that he would have an alliance with his uncle but had avoided meeting or talking to him, setting off speculations about their relationship.

Reacting to the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya earlier said it will not impact BJP's prospects in the polls. "BJP is going to form majority government again in 2022 by winning over 300 seats. Whether there was a meeting of 'Chacha' ‘Bhatija' or 'Bua' ‘Bhatija' or SP or Congress or all of them, only lotus (BJP's election symbol) will bloom," he said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(With PTI, ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan