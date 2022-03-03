Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, in which the fate of Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yogi Adityanath will be decided, will be held on Thursday for 57 assembly seats spread across 10 districts - Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

Besides Adityanath, the fate of 675 other candidates - including Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu - will also be decided in this phase.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

8:45 hours: BJP MP and former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote at St Andrews Inter College in Gorakhpur.

8:30 hours: UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, casts his vote.

8:22 hours: Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will make a record and will win large number of seats in 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. And will move towards our target to win 300 seats in the assembly elections, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

8:02 hours: Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

7:49 hours: I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record and will win large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

7:19 hours: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra in Gorakhpur.

7:07 hours: Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 has reached its decisive stage. You've seen developmental projects in last 5 years, from AIIMS inauguration to Kushinagar International Airport... It's time to decide between us and terror-supporting people. Your 1 vote will make UP India's number one economy, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

7:00 hours: Polling for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has started!

6:55 hours: The districts where polling will be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

6:50 hours: In this phase, polling would be held for 57 assembly seats spread across 10 districts. In the 2017 assembly polls, the ruling BJP had won 46 of these seats.

6:45 hours: The polling for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma