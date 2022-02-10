LIVE UP Elections Phase 1 Polling Updates: The polling will be held for 58 assembly seats in 11 districts on Thursday (File picture)

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling - from 7 am to 6 pm - in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts. In the first phase of UP assembly elections 2022, the fate of several key ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government - Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma, Atul Garg, Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain and Sandeep Singh - will be decided.

The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western Uttar Pradesh which played a crucial role in BJP's victory in the 2017 assembly elections. In 2017, the saffron party had bagged 53 of the 58 seats in this region, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat, on the other hand, was won by Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Here are the LIVE Updates from phase 1 polling of UP assembly elections 2022:

8:27 hours: Polling process has started at all booths. Some complaints regarding EVMs received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines and resolving their matter. Peaceful polling underway, no law and order situation anywhere, says Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur.

8:23 hours: These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh, Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura, tells ANI.

8:11 hours: We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement, Sangeet Som, BJP candidate from Sardhana, tells ANI.

8:07 hours: Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase of polling to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote is the basis of the bright future of Uttar Pradesh, tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

7:56 hours: Shrikant Sharma, UP Minister and BJP candidate from Mathura, offers prayers at Govardhan Temple.

7:49 hours: Baby Rani Maurya, BJP candidate from Agra Rural, says "I am confident that the citizens will vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party for good governance in the state."

7:45 hours: I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Model polling booths established, and paramilitary forces deployed and videography being done at all polling booths. All COVID-19 protocols being followed at polling booths, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY says.

7:30 hours: People queue up at polling booth number 257 in Hapur.

7:16 hours: UP Minister Atul Garg casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar.

7:00 hours: Just In: The first phase of polling for UP assembly elections 2022 begins.

6:55 hours: Just In: Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all voters to participate enthusiastically adhering to the Covid rules. First vote and then refreshment, tweets PM Modi.

6:53 hours: Preparations underway ahead of voting for the first phase of polling. Visual from Public Inter-College in Kairana.

6:49 hours: The officials have informed that around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain poll-bound state's law and order for the phase 1 polling in Uttar Pradesh.

"The highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut. In Mathura alone, 75 companies of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," security officials told news agency ANI.

6:45 hours: According to the Election Commission, the phase 1 polling - which will take place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres - will decide the fate of 623 candidates.

6:42 hours: In this phase, the polling - from 7 am to 6 pm - will decide the fate of several key candidates and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

6:38 hours: The 11 districts where polling will be held today are Meeurt, Shamli, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

6:35 hours: The phase 1 of the UP assembly elections 2022 will begin today. The voting will be held for 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts.

