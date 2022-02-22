Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to take place on Wednesday, February 22. In this phase, polling will take place in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts, mostly in Bundelkhand region of the state.

The voting will also take place in Lakhimpur Kheri, which had made headlines in October last year after eight people were killed, including four farmers and three BJP workers, during a protest against the now repealed three farm laws.

Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.

Below are the candidates from different political parties in the assembly segments of Lakhimpur Kheri:

Palia

Samajwadi Party: Pritinder Singh Kakku

Bhartiya Janata Party: Harvinder Kumar Sahni alias Romi Sahni

Indian National Congress: Rishal Ahamad

Bahujan Samaj Paty: Dr. Jakir Husain

Aam Aadmi Party: Lalit Kumar Verma

Nighasan

BJP: Shashank Verma

Congress: Atal Kumar Shukla

BSP: R.A. Usmani

AAP: Harish Verma

SP: R.S. Kushwaha

Gola Gokrannath

BJP: Arvind Giri

Congress: Prahlad Patel

AAP: Ram Niwas Verma

BSP: Patel Shikha Ashok Kanaujiya

Sri Nagar

BSP: Meera Bano

Congress: Chandni

AAP: Anil Kumar

SP: Ram Sharan

BJP: Manju Tyagi

Dhaurahra

BSP: Anand Mohan alias Dheer Mohan Trivedi

Congress: Jitendri Devi

SP: Varun Singh

BJP: Vinod Shankar

Lakhimpur

LJP (Ram Vilas): Mahant Santosh Kumar Das

SP: Utkarsh Verma Madhur

BSP: Mohan Bajpai

Congress: Dr Ravishankar Trivedi

AIMIM: Mo. Usman Siddiqui

BJP: Yogesh Verma

Kasta

SP: Suneel Kumar Lala

Congress: Radhe Shyam

BSP: Hemvati Devi

BJP: Saurabh Singh

Mohammdi

BSP: Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui

BJP: Lokendra Pratap Singh

Congress: Reetu Singh

SP: Daud Ahmad

Till now, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma