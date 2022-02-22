Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to take place on Wednesday, February 22. In this phase, polling will take place in 59 assembly constituencies across nine districts, mostly in Bundelkhand region of the state.
The voting will also take place in Lakhimpur Kheri, which had made headlines in October last year after eight people were killed, including four farmers and three BJP workers, during a protest against the now repealed three farm laws.
Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.
In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.
Below are the candidates from different political parties in the assembly segments of Lakhimpur Kheri:
Palia
Samajwadi Party: Pritinder Singh Kakku
Bhartiya Janata Party: Harvinder Kumar Sahni alias Romi Sahni
Indian National Congress: Rishal Ahamad
Bahujan Samaj Paty: Dr. Jakir Husain
Aam Aadmi Party: Lalit Kumar Verma
Nighasan
BJP: Shashank Verma
Congress: Atal Kumar Shukla
BSP: R.A. Usmani
AAP: Harish Verma
SP: R.S. Kushwaha
Gola Gokrannath
BJP: Arvind Giri
Congress: Prahlad Patel
AAP: Ram Niwas Verma
BSP: Patel Shikha Ashok Kanaujiya
BJP: Arvind Giri
Sri Nagar
BSP: Meera Bano
Congress: Chandni
AAP: Anil Kumar
SP: Ram Sharan
BJP: Manju Tyagi
Dhaurahra
BSP: Anand Mohan alias Dheer Mohan Trivedi
Congress: Jitendri Devi
SP: Varun Singh
BJP: Vinod Shankar
Lakhimpur
LJP (Ram Vilas): Mahant Santosh Kumar Das
SP: Utkarsh Verma Madhur
BSP: Mohan Bajpai
Congress: Dr Ravishankar Trivedi
AIMIM: Mo. Usman Siddiqui
BJP: Yogesh Verma
Kasta
SP: Suneel Kumar Lala
Congress: Radhe Shyam
BSP: Hemvati Devi
BJP: Saurabh Singh
Mohammdi
BSP: Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui
BJP: Lokendra Pratap Singh
Congress: Reetu Singh
SP: Daud Ahmad
Till now, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma