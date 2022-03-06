Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling would be held on 54 seats spread across nine districts, and the fate of 613 candidates will be decided.

The seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 would see polling in Azamgarh, which has been a traditional stronghold of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP). Besides Azamgarh, polling would also be held in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a strike rate of 61 per cent had won 33 of the 54 assembly seats in this phase. The SP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - which have been traditionally strong in this region - bagged 11 and six seats respectively.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) - which had contested the 2017 elections in alliance with the BJP - got four seats while Congress failed to open its account.

Following is the full list of 54 assembly constituencies where polling would be held on Monday:

Azamgarh:

Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj, and Mehnagar

Mau:

Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad - Gohna (SC), and Mau

Jaunpur:

Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr, Mariyahu, Zafrabad, and Kerakat

Ghazipur:

Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, and Zamania

Chandauli:

Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, and Chakia

Varanasi:

Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri

Bhadohi:

Bhadohi, Gyanpur, and Aurai

Mirzapur:

Chhanbey, Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, and Marihan

Sonbhadra:

Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra, and Duddhi

The seventh final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with those in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma