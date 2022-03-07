Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Voting for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Monday for 54 seats from 7 am to 6 pm. This phase, which will see polling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion Azamgarh, will decide the fate of 613 candidates, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI has said over 2.06 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, adding that 11 of the 54 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). In the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 29 seats in this phase while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP got six and 11 seats respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, seventh phase:

11:11 hours: I have cast my vote in Mirzapur. I am assured that all 5 seats in the constituency will be won our NDA candidates, says Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

10:27 hours: Not many people can be seen, unlike before, when long queues were seen outside polling booth. They haven't made proper arrangements, people are forced to stand in sun. People don't seem to be excited, we'll get majority, says Congress' Ajay Rai.

9:56 hours: Just In: 8.58 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 am, as per the Voter Turnout app of the ECI.

9:32 hours: I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

9:18 hours: Voting was delayed by around 40 mins at booth no 311 after the main power switch connected to the EVM remained off due to negligence by the polling officer here, claims Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal.

9:08 hours: We will win all seats in Varanasi. BJP will get over 350 seats in this assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal says.

8:23 hours: UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College at Maldahiya in Varanasi.

8:07 hours: Voting underway at Azamgarh.

7:49 hours: Voting underway at National Inter College in South Varanasi area.

7:42 hours: On the other hand, Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and had joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau. Meanwhile, other important candidates for this phase are Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat.

7:35 hours: This phase will decide the fate of state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

7:00 hours: Just In: Polling for the last round of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has started!

6:55 hours: In 2017, the BJP got 29, SP 11, BSP six, and Apna Dal four seats respectively.

6:50 hours: According to the ECI, 2.06 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 613 candidates in this phase.

6:45 hours: The polling on Monday will be held for 54 assembly seats spread across nine districts - Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

