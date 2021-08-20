Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Though the Uttar Pradesh government described it as a "courtesy call", sources, quoted by news agency IANS, suggest that the leaders discussed BJP's poll preparedness for the crucial assembly elections in the state next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the crucial next year's assembly elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, party's Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting, which lasted for over three hours.

Though the Uttar Pradesh government described it as a "courtesy call", sources, quoted by news agency IANS, suggest that the leaders discussed BJP's poll preparedness for the crucial assembly elections in the state next year. They said that the top BJP leaders also discussed the party's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society in the state.

"Plans to win every caste and community were part of the discussion as the party is working hard to gain the support of everyone," IANS quoted sources as saying.

Sources also indicate that Shah, Chief Minister Yogi and Nadda also discussed about a possible cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier too, Jagran English had reported that the BJP is mulling reshuffling the state cabinet. In June, Adityanath had also visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss about the same.

Reports indicate that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological mentor, is unhappy with the Yog government over its handling of several state issues and wants the party top brass to make some changes. However, the party had then dismissed reports over the cabinet expansion and said that Adityanath will decide about it "the right time".

Following a drubbing at the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP has pulled up its socks for Uttar Pradesh, which has emerged as its bastion since PM Modi came to power at the Centre in 2014. In the previous elections, the BJP had won over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh, returning to power in the state after 14 years.

