Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the sixth phase of high stake Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will take place on March 3. The sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held on 57 assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts.

In this phase, the fate of 676 candidates - including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary - would be decided.

The fate of several state ministers such as Surya Pratap Shahi, Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Jai Pratap Singh, Shree Ram Chauhan and Jai Prakash Nishad would also be decided in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

In the previous elections 2017, the saffron party had swept this region, winning 46 of the 57 seats.

Following is the full list of assembly constituencies where polling would be held on March 3 under phase six of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

Ambedkar Nagar:

- Katehari

- Tanda

- Alapur

- Jalalpur

- Akbarpur

Balrampur:

- Tulsipur

- Gainsari

- Utraula

- Balrampur

Siddharthnagar:

- Shohratgarh

- Kapilvastu

- Bansi

- Itwa

- Doomariyaganj

Basti:

- Harraiya

- Kaptanganj

- Rudhauli

- Basti Sadar

- Mahadewa

Sant Kabir Nagar:

- Menhdawal

- Khalilabad

- Dhanghata

Maharajganj:

- Pharenda

- Nautanwa

- Siswa

- Maharajganj

- Paniyara

Gorakhpur:

- Caimpiyarganj

- Pipraich

- Gorakhpur Urban

- Gorakhpur Rural

- Sahajanwa

- Khajani

- Chauri Chaura

- Bansgaon

- Chillupar

Kushinagar:

- Khadda

- Padrauna

- Tamkuhi Raj

- Fazilnagar

- Kushinagar

- Hata

- Ramkola

Deoria:

- Rudrapur

- Deoria

- Pathardeva

- Rampur Karkhana

- Bhatpar Rani

- Salempur

- Barhaj

Ballia:

- Belthara Road

- Rasara

- Sikanderpur

- Phephana

- Ballia Nagar

- Bansdih

- Bairia

Five of the seven phases of Uttar Pradesh elections have been conducted till now. The sixth phase would be held on March 3 while the seventh and last phase phase will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voters' turnout during the first five rounds has been "more or less the same" as in the 2017 elections in the state.

