Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The high profile district of Varanasi, owing to the fact that it’s represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok sabha, will go to polls on March 7. There are five vidhan sabha seats in Varanasi, namely, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. And Sevapuri. Polls will be held on a total of 54 seats in the seventh and last phase of the elections. 613 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided in the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Election 2022 Phase 7: Vote Date

The voting in phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Monday, 07 March 2022.

Varanasi Election 2022 Phase 7: Voting time

The voting in the 7th phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place between 7 am to 6 pm across all the 9 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Varanasi Election, List of candidates from all assembly segments

Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri

Rohaniya

JD(U) - Sushil Kashyap

Apna Dal (S) - Dr Sunil Patel

Congress - Rajeshwar Singh Patel

BSP - Arun Singh Patel

Apna Dal (K) - Abhay Patel

Varanasi North

AIMIM - Harish Mishra

SP - Ashfaque

Congress - Gulerana Sabassum

BSP - Shyam Prakash

BJP - Ravindra Jaiswal



Varanasi South

SP - Kamleshwar alias Kishan Dixit

Congress - Mudita Kapoor

BSP - Dinesh Kasaudhan

AIMIM - Pervez Quadir Khan

BJP - Dr Neelkanth Tiwari

Varanasi Cantt

SP - Pooja Yadav

BJP - Saurabh Srivastava

BSP - Kaoshik Kumar Pandey

Congress - Rajesh Kumar Mishra

Sevapuri

BJP - Neel Ratan Singh

Congress - Anju Anand Singh

BSP - Arvind Kumar Tripathi

SP - Surendra Singh Patel

