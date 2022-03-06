Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The high profile district of Varanasi, owing to the fact that it’s represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok sabha, will go to polls on March 7. There are five vidhan sabha seats in Varanasi, namely, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. And Sevapuri. Polls will be held on a total of 54 seats in the seventh and last phase of the elections. 613 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided in the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Varanasi Election 2022 Phase 7: Vote Date
The voting in phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Monday, 07 March 2022.
Varanasi Election 2022 Phase 7: Voting time
The voting in the 7th phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place between 7 am to 6 pm across all the 9 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Varanasi Election, List of candidates from all assembly segments
Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri
Rohaniya
JD(U) - Sushil Kashyap
Apna Dal (S) - Dr Sunil Patel
Congress - Rajeshwar Singh Patel
BSP - Arun Singh Patel
Apna Dal (K) - Abhay Patel
Varanasi North
AIMIM - Harish Mishra
SP - Ashfaque
Congress - Gulerana Sabassum
BSP - Shyam Prakash
BJP - Ravindra Jaiswal
Varanasi South
SP - Kamleshwar alias Kishan Dixit
Congress - Mudita Kapoor
BSP - Dinesh Kasaudhan
AIMIM - Pervez Quadir Khan
BJP - Dr Neelkanth Tiwari
Varanasi Cantt
SP - Pooja Yadav
BJP - Saurabh Srivastava
BSP - Kaoshik Kumar Pandey
Congress - Rajesh Kumar Mishra
Sevapuri
BJP - Neel Ratan Singh
Congress - Anju Anand Singh
BSP - Arvind Kumar Tripathi
SP - Surendra Singh Patel
Posted By: Mukul Sharma