Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The political landscape of Rampur is usually defined by not a party but a politician named Azam Khan. The sitting MP – now in jail – had defeated BJP’s Jayaprada by over one lakh votes at the height of Modi wave in 2019. There are five assembly segments in Rampur. BJP has managed to loosen up Azam Khan’s hold in the five assembly segments of Rampur in the subsequent elections since the rise of Modi phenomenon in 2014. Of the five assembly seats – Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur and Milak – Samajwadi Party currently holds three (Suar, Chamraua and Rampur) and BJP holds two seats (Bilaspur and Milak) respectively.

Here is everything you need to know about 5 assembly segments of Rampur:

Suar

Suar is considered a stronghold of Azam Khan. His son Abdullah Azam Khan had defeated Laxmi Saini of BJP by a margin of over 53,000 votes in 2017. Samajwadi Party has fielded Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar where he will be facing NDA candidate Haider Ali Khan, a scion of Rampur royal famil. Haider Ali Khan is contesting on Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S) ticket. Khan is the grandson of Begum Noor Bano, the veteran Congress leader and former MP from Rampur.

Abdullah Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail after 23 months in January, 2022 where he was booked in 43 cases, ranging from theft to extortion.

BSP has fielded Adhyapak Shankar Lal Saini from Suar constituency.

Chamraua

Chamraua seat was won by Naseer Ahmad Khan of Samajwadi Party, defeating Ali Yusuf Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party by a margin of 34376 votes. SP has again betted on Naseer Ahmad Khan. He will face Yusuf Ali Yusuf of Congress party. BJP has fielded Mohan Kumar Lodhi from Chamraua seat. BSP has fielded Abdul Mustafa Husain from Chamraua.

Bilaspur

Baldev Singh Aulakh of BJP had won the Bilaspur vidhan sabha seat by defeating Sanjay Kapoor of Congress party by a margin of 22359 votes. BJP has again fielded Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur where he will again face Sanjay Kapoor of Congress party. Samajwadi Party has fielded Amarjeet Singh from Bilaspur. Ram Awtaar Kashyap will contest on a BSP ticket from Bilaspur.

Rampur

Samajwadi Party’s Dr Tazeen Fatima is the sittng MLA from Rampur. However, it’s the biggest stronghold of Samajwadi Party heavyweight Azam Khan who has been a nine-term MLA from Rampur. Khan remains in jail after being booked in nearly 70 cases.

Milak

In 2017, Rajbala of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Vijay Singh from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 16667 votes. Rajbala is contesting to fight out a second term as an MLA from Milak, where she is facing Vijay Singh of Samajwadi Party and Surendra Singh Sagar of BSP.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma