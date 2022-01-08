Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 - while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Addressing a press conference, the top poll body has banned election rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the state in wake of the COVID-19 situation. It also said that the EC will review the COVID-19 situation on January 15 and take a further call on allowing public rallies.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra warned.

"Our civil application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence," Chandra added.

Following is the complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

Phase 1:

Issue of notification: January 14

Last date of nomination: January 21

Scrutiny of nomination: January 24

Withdrawal of nomination: January 27

Polling date: February 10

Phase 2:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

Phase 3:

Issue of notification: January 25

Last date of nomination: February 1

Scrutiny of nomination: February 2

Withdrawal of nomination: February 4

Polling date: February 20

Phase 4:

Issue of notification: January 27

Last date of nomination: February 3

Scrutiny of nomination: February 4

Withdrawal of nomination: February 7

Polling date: February 23

Phase 5:

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Withdrawal of nomination: February 11

Polling date: February 27

Phase 6:

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Withdrawal of nomination: February 16

Polling date: March 3

Phase 7:

Issue of notification: February 10

Last date of nomination: February 17

Scrutiny of nomination: February 18

Withdrawal of nomination: February 21

Polling date: March 7

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be a crucial test for the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.

