New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet nearly 40 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday over breakfast at his official residence ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections, reported news agency PTI quoting sources. This will be PM Modi's fourth such meeting with MPs from different states during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Sources, quoted by PTI, said that PM Modi is expected to meet the other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh in another meeting. However, they said that there is no specific agenda for the meeting, but the Prime Minister has asked the lawmakers to "engage more with people and shun VIP culture".

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are considered to be the litmus test for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially after the drubbing it got in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP - both at the Centre and the state level - is organising several campaigns to boost up its chances in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, PM Modi had also inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi that has been constructed for Rs 339 crore. During the inauguration, PM Modi took a veiled dig at the opposition for not developing the Temple Town.

His jibe could be a response to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who on Sunday had claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath project was approved during his term.

"Just so that public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party's government's," Akhilesh was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof."

Meanwhile, the BJP had won 312 seats in the previous elections in Uttar Pradesh, securing 39.67 per cent vote share. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress won just 47, 19 and seven seats respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma