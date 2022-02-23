UP Election 2022 Phase 4 Voting Today LIVE Updates: The polling would be held in 59 seats spread across nine districts in phase 4. (file image)

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Wednesday from 7 am till 6 pm. In this phase, polling would be held for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri which had hogged national news headlines after eight people lost their lives during a farmers' protest in October last year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said the fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates. In Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 51 out of these 59 seats. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won four and three seats respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

11:28 hours: I am fully confident that more or less we will get the same no of seats that we got in 2017. Today BJP is stronger than in 2017 as people have realised that only BJP can give the good governance and development, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

11:14 hours: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi casts his vote at Sherwood Academy polling booth in Lucknow .

11:00 hours: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.

10:29 hours: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow.

9:51 hours: BJP will not only repeat the history but it is also an undeniable possibility that our number of seats will increase, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says.

9:43 hours: We are going to get around 350 seats. Development work done, work has been done to protect our identity, culture and traditions. I think people have accepted it. SP-BSP-Congress are going to be become history like Article 370 and 35A, says BJP MLA Pankaj Singh.

9:39 hours: Just In: 9.10 per cent voters turnout was recorded till 9 am, as per the ECI.

9:35 hours: Every section is blessing BJP. We've established rule of law in the state. People are excited to vote for BJP. We will form government with an majority, says state minister Brijesh Pathak.

9:28 hours: Today UP is crime and terrorism free. Everyone feels safe. People are getting jobs. We've made UP economy no 2 and will also make it number 1 and people are voting for that. We are forming the government, says state minister Mohsin Raza.

8:58 hours: Opposition brought the Hijab issue into elections. This rule (for uniform) was formed in Karnataka, people did this (row) in reply. But I think, a law should be made to ban hijab across the country, says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.

8:49 hours: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj casts vote at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao.

8:26 hours: BSP is headed towards absolute majority. Taking into account the first 3 phases and today's voting, you'll find out that voting done for BSP. Just like 2007, BSP will form government with absolute majority, Mayawati will become UP's CM for 5th time, says party leader SC Misra.

8:04 hours: Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party. They will not vote for them. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in SP government. The face of SP leaders tell that they are not coming in power, says BSP chief Mayawati.

7:49 hours: BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes. Our agenda is nation first. BJP will form government again, says Former ED Joint Director and BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh.

7:46 hours: Aditi Singh, BJP candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat, casts her vote at a polling booth at Lalpur Chauhan in Raebareli. "I want people to vote and make the voting percentage high. Congress is nowhere in the race," she said.

7:35 hours: People queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Banbirpur of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

7:21 hours: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.

7:00 hours: Polling for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 fourth phase has started now!

6:56 hours: Instead of March 18/19, BJP will celebrate 'Holi of victory' on March 10. BJP had fielded ordinary workers, distributed tickets to them, not the ones with muscle or money power. BJP will break its own record. SP, BSP, Congress collectively won't cross 100, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

During 2017 polls, people said BJP has an under current while this time BJP has high voltage current, whose biggest blow will have to borne by Opposition, especially SP. On March 10, Opposition's present MLAs will become (a thing of) past abd mourn as ghosts, he adds.

6:50 hours: In 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 out of these 59 assembly seats. The SP bagged four while the three had gone to the BSP. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), BJP's ally, had bagged one seat. The saffron party is confident of repeating its 2017 performance this year.

6:45 hours: The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will begin at 7 am on Wednesday and continue till 6 pm.

