Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 - in which 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts will vote - will be held on Sunday. The polling will be held from 7 am and 6 pm.

In this phase, fates of 627 candidates, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Karhal) and his uncle Shivpal Yadav (Jaswantnagar), will be decided. This is the first time Akhilesh is contesting the assembly elections. He is up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

7:21 hours: The entire Yadav family - Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Prateek Yadav, Ankur Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sarla Yadav, Premlata Yadav, Abhayram Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and Akshay Yadav - will cast their vote at Saifai polling booth number 239 today.

7:08 hours: Shivpal Yadav met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah earlier in the day.

7:00 hours: Polling for third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 begins.

6:55 hours: Election officials conduct mock poll at polling booth number 295 in Farrukhabad.

6:55 hours: This phase will decide the fates of 627 candidates, including Akhilesh Yadav who is contesting from the Karhal seat.

6:50 hours: In this phase, polling will be held for 59 seats spread across 16 districts.

6:45 hours: The polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Sunday.

