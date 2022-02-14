UP Election 2022 Phase 2 Voting Today LIVE Updates: The second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday. (file image)

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The second phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Monday. In this phase, polling would be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 55 assembly constituencies across nine districts. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over two crore voters - 1.07 crore male, 93.79 lakh female and 1,261 third gender people - will decide the fate of 586 candidates in this phase.

This phase is also crucial for several BJP leaders and Uttar Pradesh ministers, including Suresh Kumar Khanna, Gulab Devi, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Chhatrapal Gangwar, and Dharmpal Singh. The fates of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Apna Dal's Haider Ali Khan will also be decided in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 phase 2 polling:

9:39 hours: I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done, says Jitin Prasada.

9:30 hours: Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.

9:00 hours: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur.

8:42 hours: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stands in a queue at a polling booth in Rampur to cast his vote.

8:11 hours: The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that, CM Yogi Adityanath tells news agency ANI.

8:00 hours: BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, and welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty. PM Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India, CM Yogi Adityanath tells news agency ANI.

Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, and family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, and youths are on the agenda, he adds.

7:07 hours: Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy, tweets PM Modi.

7:02 hours: Polling in 55 assembly seats begins.

6:57 hours: Election officials conduct mock poll at polling booth number 374 in Daniyapur of Rampur Assembly constituency.

6:54 hours: The phase is also crucial for the ruling BJP as the fates of state ministers such as Suresh Kumar Khanna, Gulab Devi, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Dharmpal Singh will be decided on Monday.

6:45 hours: In this phase, the fates of several key candidates, including Azam Khan, will be decided.

6:35 hours: The phase 2 polling for 55 assembly constituencies sread across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma