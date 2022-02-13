New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Deoband assembly seat comes under the Saharanpur district and is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Here the polling would be held in the second phase on February 14. Back in 2017, Brijesh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this constituency by defeating Majid Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with a margin of 29,400 votes.

From 2008, this assembly constituency was positioned on number 5 among 403 constituencies, and before 2008 the ‘Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008’ came into effect, the Deoband constituency was numbered 400.

Date of polling, date of counting, and poll timings:

Deoband Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Deoband Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

List of Candidates in 2022- Deoband

BJP: Brijesh Singh Rawat

SP: Kartikeya Rana

BSP: Rajendra Singh

AAP: Pravin Dhiman

Congress: Rahat Khalil

In the year 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, Haji Fazlur Rehman, the candidate representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 22,417 votes. He defeated Raghav Lakhanpal from BJP.

In the month of January, the election commission had announced the dates for assembly elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh. The election will begin on February 10, and the results will be declared on March 10. The elections will be held in seven phases.

Even in the year 2017, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases. During the 2017 elections, the BJP and its allies had won a total of 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

This is the year the polling in Deoband will take place on Monday (February 14). The state of Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important and crucial states when it comes to shaping national politics.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen