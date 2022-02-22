UP Assembly Elections 2022, 4th Phase: The fourth phase of polling would be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 23. (file image used for representation)

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held on Wednesday. In this phase, polling would be held for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts.

The polling would also be held in Lakhimpur Kheri, which had made headlines in October last year after eight people, including four farmers and three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, were killed during a farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Just like the previous phases, the polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the fates of 624 candidates will be decided in this phase.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, the ruling BJP had won 51 seats out of these 59 constituencies. Four seats were bagged by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) while Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got just three seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally, won one seat.

Following is the full list of 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts where polling would be held on February 23:

1. Pilibhit:

- Pilibhit

- Barkhera

- Puranpur

- Bisalpur

2. Lakhimpur Kheri:

- Palia

- Nighasan

- Gola Gokrannath

- Sri Nagar

- Dhaurahra

- Lakhimpur

- Kasta

- Mohammdi

3. Sitapur:

- Maholi

- Sitapur

- Hargaon

- Laharpur

- Biswan

- Sevata

- Mahmoodabad

- Sidhauli

- Misrikh

4. Hardoi:

- Sawaijpur

- Shahabad

- Hardoi

- Gopamau

- Sandi

- Bilgram-Mallanwan

- Balamau

- Sandila

5. Unnao:

- Bangermau

- Safipur

- Mohan

- Unnao

- Bhagwantnagar

- Purwa

6. Lucknow:

- Malihabad

- Bakshi Kaa Talab

- Sarojini Nagar

- Lucknow West

- Lucknow North

- Lucknow East

- Lucknow Central

- Lucknow Cantt

- Mohanlalganj

7. Rae Bareli:

- Bachhrawan

- Harchandpur

- Rae Bareli

- Sareni

- Unchahar

8. Banda:

- Tindwari

- Baberu

- Naraini

- Banda

9. Fatehpur:

- Jahanabad

- Bindki

- Fatehpur

- Ayah Shah

- Husainganj

- Khaga

So far, the polling for three phases has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth phase polling would be held on February 23, while the remaining three phases would be held on February 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma