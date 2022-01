Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The schedule for the high-stake Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday. Briefing the media, the top poll body said that the elections would be conducted across seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the results would be declared on March 10.

In the first and second phases of polling, people across 58 seats from 11 districts and 55 seats from nine districts would vote respectively on February 10 and 14. 59 seats from 16 districts, meanwhile, would go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

In the fourth phase, polling would be held in 60 seats across nine districts while 60 seats from 11 districts would go to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase.

The sixth phase polling would be held on March 3 for 57 seats from 10 districts. In the seventh and last phase of polling, voting would be held from 54 seats from nine districts.

Following is the complete schedule of constituency-wise polling dates for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022:

Phase 1:

Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah.

Phase 2:

Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

Phase 3:

Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.

Phase 4:

Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC), Bisalpur, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar (SC), Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC), Mohammdi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon, (SC), Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata, Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli (SC), Misrikh (SC), Sawayazpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau (SC), Sandi (SC), Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau (SC), Sandila, Bangermau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Mohanlalganj (SC), Bachhrawan (SC), Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini (SC), Banda, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj and Khaga (SC).

Phase 5:

Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Gauriganj, Amethi, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Kunda, Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC), Kursi, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur (SC), Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Bikapur, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi, Bahraich, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC) and Gaura.

Phase 6:

Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road (SC), Rasara, Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairia.

Phase 7:

Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur-Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr (SC), Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat (SC), Jakhanian (SC), Saidpur (SC), Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajagara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST).

