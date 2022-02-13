Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The Badaun district consists of five assembly constituencies - Gunnaur, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, and Badaun. The polling for the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 in this district would be held in the second phase on February 14.
Here's everything you need to know about the five assembly constituencies in the Badaun district:
Badaun Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022
Badaun Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Badaun Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.
Badaun Assembly Constituency 2022
Badaun is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 elections. It comes under Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh State. The Badaun Assembly constituency falls under Badaun Lok sabha constituency.
Mahesh Chandra Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in 2017 with a margin of 16467 votes by defeating Abid Raza Khan from Samajwadi Party. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of Bharatiya Janata Party won from Badaun Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 18454 votes by defeating Dharmendra Yadav from Samajwadi Party.
List of Candidates in all five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments in Badaun district
Gunnaur
BJP: Ajeet Kumar (Raju Yadav)
SP: Ram Khiladi Singh
BSP: Firoz
Bisauli
BJP: Kushagra Sagar
INC: Pragya Yashoda
SP: Ashutosh Maurya
BSP: Jaipal Singh
Sahaswan
BJP: D.K. Bhardwaj
SP: Brijesh Yadav
BSP: Haji Vittan Musarrat
Bilsi
BJP: Harish Shakya
MD: Chandra Prakash Maurya
BSP: Smt. Mamata Shakya
Badaun
BJP: Mahesh Gupta
India National Congress: Rajni Singh
Samajwadi Party: Raees Ahmed
BSP: Rajesh Kumar Singh
Posted By: Sugandha Jha