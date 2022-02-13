Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The Badaun district consists of five assembly constituencies - Gunnaur, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, and Badaun. The polling for the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 in this district would be held in the second phase on February 14.

Here's everything you need to know about the five assembly constituencies in the Badaun district:

Badaun Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Badaun Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Badaun Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Badaun Assembly Constituency 2022

Badaun is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 elections. It comes under Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh State. The Badaun Assembly constituency falls under Badaun Lok sabha constituency.

Mahesh Chandra Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in 2017 with a margin of 16467 votes by defeating Abid Raza Khan from Samajwadi Party. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of Bharatiya Janata Party won from Badaun Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 18454 votes by defeating Dharmendra Yadav from Samajwadi Party.

List of Candidates in all five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments in Badaun district

Gunnaur

BJP: Ajeet Kumar (Raju Yadav)

SP: Ram Khiladi Singh

BSP: Firoz

Bisauli

BJP: Kushagra Sagar

INC: Pragya Yashoda

SP: Ashutosh Maurya

BSP: Jaipal Singh

Sahaswan

BJP: D.K. Bhardwaj

SP: Brijesh Yadav

BSP: Haji Vittan Musarrat

Bilsi

BJP: Harish Shakya

MD: Chandra Prakash Maurya

BSP: Smt. Mamata Shakya

Badaun

BJP: Mahesh Gupta

India National Congress: Rajni Singh

Samajwadi Party: Raees Ahmed

BSP: Rajesh Kumar Singh

