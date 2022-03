New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Azamgarh will go to polls on March 7 along with eight other districts - Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra - during phase 7 of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Polls on a total of 54 seats will be held in this phase. 613 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided in the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Azamgarh Election 2022 Phase 7: Vote Date

The voting in phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on Monday, 07 March 2022.

Azamgarh Election 2022 Phase 7: Voting time

The voting in the 7th phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place between 7 am to 6 pm across all the 9 Lok Sabha constituencies.

About Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency:

Azamgarh is one of the assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh among the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency comprises 10 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments. These are Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency: List of candidates from all 10 segments

Gopalpur

INC- Mirza Alam Beg

BJP- Satyendra Rai

SP-Nafis Ahmed

BSP- RAMESH CHAND YADAV

AAP- ER. SUNIL KUMAR YADAV

Sagri

INC- Rana Khatoon

BJP- Smt. Vandana Singh

SP- HRIDAY NARAYAN SINGH PATEL

BSP- SHANKAR YADAV

AAP- MUKESH RAI

Mubarakpur

INC- Parveen Bano

BJP- Arvind Jaiswal

SP- Akhilesh Yadav

BSP- ABDUSSALAM

AAP- NARENDRA SINGH CHAUHAN

Azamgarh

INC- Praveen Kumar Singh

BJP- Akhilesh Mishra

SP- Durga Prasad Yadav

BSP- SUSHIL KUMAR SINGH

AAP- KRIPA SHANKAR PATHAK

Mehnagar

INC- Nirmala Bharti

BJP- Manju Saroj

SP- PUJA

BSP- PANKAJ KUMAR

AAP- GITANJALI DEVI

Atrauliya

INC- Ramesh Chandra Dubey

NISHAD- PRASHANT SINGH

SP- Sangram Singh Yadav

BSP- SAROJ KUMAR

Nizamabad

INC- Anil Kumar Yadav

BJP- Manoj Yadav

SP- lambadi

BSP- PIYUSH KUMAR SINGH

AAP- SHAHRIYAR MOHAMMED SADIQ

Phoolpur Pawai

INC- Mohammed Shahid

BJP- Ramsurat Rajbhar

SP- Ramakant Yadav

BSP- SHAKEEL AHMAD

AAP- KIRAN

Didarganj

INC- Avadhesh Singh

BJP-Krishna Murari Vishwakarma

SP- Kamlakant Rajbhar

BSP-BHUPENDRA

AAP- RASHMI VISHWAKARMA

Lalganj.

INC- Pushpa Bharti

BJP- Neelam Sonkar

SP- Bechai Saroj

BSP- HARIRAM

