Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The stage is all set for the counting of votes - which will be held on March 10 - for the high stake Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 that will decide the fate of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The BJP, under Adityanath, is seeking a historic second term in Uttar Pradesh and if the exit poll projections are to be believed, the saffron party is expected to retain the power in the state while the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine is expected to improve its 2017 tally.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress' dismal show is expected to continue. However, all the opposition parties have dismissed the exit poll projections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP, thanks to the 'Modi wave', had bagged 312 constituencies out of the 403-member legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP, BSP, and Congress got 47, 19, and seven seats respectively.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases - February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes, as per guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will begin from 8 am on March 10. The initial trends, meanwhile, are expected to come out by 9 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma